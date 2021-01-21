This list of all the various Florida pardons by Trump is a supreme anthology of Florida crimes, including scamming Medicare, scamming the elderly, and scamming Florida property investors and using the proceeds to buy "a gold mine and a rum distillery" https://t.co/X2HZH1WngH— Tom Gara (@tomgara) January 20, 2021
One thought on “Florida man!”
They say that once upon a time all the “fruits and nuts” went to California.
Now they say they’re all going to Florida.
It must be that the Sunshine’s better there.