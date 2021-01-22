Moral giants, that is:
SCOOP: @PASenateGOP spent $1.04 million of taxpayer dollars on lawsuits in an effort to suppress the vote and overturn the 2020 election results. Full post to follow. pic.twitter.com/biAu8gSkUG— PA Spotlight (@PA_Spotlight) January 21, 2021
One thought on “Pennsylvania, land of giants”
Yesterday Moscow Mitch said that he would not be a party to any piece of legislation that contained “Liberal symbolism.”
What the f*** is “Liberal symbolism?”
Medicare For All?
A $15 dollar an hour minimum wage or or a direct wage subsidy for every worker? (A modified Andrew Yang plan.)
Debt forgiveness for students?
Police accountability?
An end to institutional gender and race bias?
Etc.?
F*** Moscow Mitch, the Republicans, and the 148 seditionist, traitors still sitting in the US Congress.
Forgetabout unity and power sharing Joe and Chuck, just “git-r-done” with ’em or without ’em.