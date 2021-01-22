Maybe Thanksgiving with the family

0 shares Share

Wouldn’t that be nice?

REPORTER: You've joked a couple times about the difference between the Trump and Biden administrations. Do you feel less constrained?



FAUCI: You said I was joking about it. I was very serious. I wasn't joking. pic.twitter.com/nyH4ow1zVj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2021

Dr. Fauci: "One of the new things in this administration is, if you don't know the answer, don’t guess. Just say you don't know the answer." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 21, 2021