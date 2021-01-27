Republicans still protecting Trump

0 shares Share

Even after he egged on an insurrection. What do they stand for, again?

Trump may avoid conviction for inciting Capitol attack, as more than a third of Senate signals opposition to impeachment https://t.co/cWJ9moJpNQ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 26, 2021

55-45 vote against Rand Paul's motion that the impeachment is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office. Senate Minority Leader McConnell voted with Paul. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 26, 2021

Sen. Ron Johnson: “A trial of a former president is simply vindictive. It will divide.” pic.twitter.com/PbG6sBTrYX — The Hill (@thehill) January 26, 2021