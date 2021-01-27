Republicans still protecting Trump

~ susie

Even after he egged on an insurrection. What do they stand for, again?

Published by susie

One thought on “Republicans still protecting Trump

  1. Once upon a time before the Republican Party was taken over by the neo-Fascists—pre-Newt—Ron and Rand Paul were just entertaining cranks.

    Today Rand Paul is a dangerous seditionist who would have celebrated the success of Trumps coup.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *