Even after he egged on an insurrection. What do they stand for, again?
Trump may avoid conviction for inciting Capitol attack, as more than a third of Senate signals opposition to impeachment https://t.co/cWJ9moJpNQ— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 26, 2021
55-45 vote against Rand Paul's motion that the impeachment is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office. Senate Minority Leader McConnell voted with Paul.— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 26, 2021
Sen. Ron Johnson: “A trial of a former president is simply vindictive. It will divide.” pic.twitter.com/PbG6sBTrYX— The Hill (@thehill) January 26, 2021
Why has no one mentioned that it was McConnell who delayed the impeachment trial, until after, January 19th and then today, McConnell voted in favor of Rand Paul's point of order to dismiss the trial because it was…starting after Trump left office? WTF— Kirsten Dinesen (@onevoice2) January 26, 2021
One thought on “Republicans still protecting Trump”
Once upon a time before the Republican Party was taken over by the neo-Fascists—pre-Newt—Ron and Rand Paul were just entertaining cranks.
Today Rand Paul is a dangerous seditionist who would have celebrated the success of Trumps coup.