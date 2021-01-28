U.S. returns indictment against Oath Keeper members over plot to storm U.S. Capitol https://t.co/sGphn3twPg pic.twitter.com/WZI9aBbseW— Reuters (@Reuters) January 27, 2021
One thought on “Three down”
The Oath Keepers are a far-right (Fascist), anti-government militia made up of former military, police and first responders.
Which is why many people don’t trust either the police and the military.