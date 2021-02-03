Biden just fired all 10 of Trump’s appointees on the Federal Service Impasses Panel. Trump had stacked the panel with anti-labor activists who rewrote union contracts to undermine collective bargaining and strip protections from workers. Now all his holdovers are gone. pic.twitter.com/BUPYXyiOom— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) February 3, 2021
One thought on “Cleaning up”
Yesterday the Pentagon purged 42 advisory boards and committees that Trump (Pompeo) had packed with right wing nut jobs just before leaving office.
Biden needs to end the Trump/Pompeo restrictions placed on Cuba and the punitive sanctions and boycotts put on Venezuela and do it soon.