The remains of fallen officer Brian Sicknick — killed in the January 6th terrorist attack — arrive at the United States Capitol.— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) February 3, 2021
He will lie in honor throughout the night in the very building he spent over a decade protecting, and where he ultimately gave his life. pic.twitter.com/BMBdmmfZwX
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden pay their respects to Officer Sicknick. pic.twitter.com/aL41280KwI— Parlertakes🇺🇸 (@parlertakes) February 3, 2021
One thought on “Oddly enough, Fox didn’t cover this”
Neither did the Trump networks OAN and Newsmax.
Sunday’s New York Times Magazine has a good piece “Out of the Barrel of a Gun” by Charles Homans that looks at right wing militias in the US.