Transitioning

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

I could get used to this competence thing. I’ll admit, I still wake up wondering what the Orange Asshole did now, and then I remember he’s not president any more. I’m still kind of tense and jittery. But it gets a little better ever day.

Yeah, the media has reverted to form. Several nothingburgers served up as scandals this week by Your Librul Media, but we’re used to fighting that particular battle.

Once the impeachment’s over and the first indictment is served, I can probably let down my guard. How about you?