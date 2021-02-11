And it wasn’t even subtle:
Trump Tweeted Mike Pence Attack Two Minutes Before VP And Family Were Evacuated https://t.co/LXk4pspmNN via @TPM
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 11, 2021
One thought on “He wanted him assassinated”
We were all warned that if traitor Trump lost the election he would “burn it all down” before he left.
Traitors Josh Hawley, his feet up on his desk while reading a newspaper, Ted Cruz, starring off into space, and Rand Paul, doodling gibberish on his phone, during the trial, couldn’t care less if Trump “burns it all down.”
Moscow Mitch and the other 43 QAnon Party Senators all seem quite content with allowing traitor Trump and his minions to do as much damage to our democratic-republic as they can.
The only thing that matters to any of these corrupt, QAnon, bastards is getting re-elected in 2022 at all costs.
And that includes suppressing the vote going forward.