Never-before-seen security footage from the U.S. Capitol shows officer Eugene Goodman leading Sen. Mitt Romney away from the violent mob. pic.twitter.com/V310S2n4mB
— The Recount (@therecount) February 10, 2021
One thought on “Hero”
Last week a Washington Post wonk wrote, “If the GOP is to rise from the ashes, it has to burn first.”
On Tuesday 6 (ex) Republican Senators lit the fire by voting in favor of putting traitor Trump on trial in the Senate for his high crimes and misdemeanors.
The fire in the “old” Republican Party is currently raging and will soon consume the “new” QAnon Party in its entirety.