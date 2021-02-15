You love to see it!
Today's feel-good moment:
DC's Attorney General says he is working with federal prosecutors to possibly file charges against Trump for violating DC laws prohibiting statements that "clearly encourage, cajole and… motivate people to commit violence." https://t.co/uyLx5dv3OZ
— Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) February 14, 2021
One thought on “Death by a thousand paper cuts”
“To ‘possibly’ file charges” is where our problems lie.
Take wrong way Joe and the Neo-liberal-hawk numpties. Please.
Why is Joe setting up a commission to study whether or not Guantanamo Bay should be closed within the next 4 years?
That’s like “possibly filing charges” sometime in the future. Or maybe not.
Everybody knows that Gitmo should have been closed many years ago.
So, Joe, close the bloody place down by March 1 and forget about a worthless and costly study.
Why is Biden acting like the aggressor with China?
That should stop today Joe, because it’s going nowhere.
Why is Biden acting like an imperialist warmonger toward Iran?
Iran signed onto the nuclear agreement that Netanyahu hated and his pal Trump gladly withdrew from in order to apply “maximum pressure” on Iran to break them.
That policy has been an abject and utter failure, Joe.
They’re still standing and Trump isn’t.
So why don’t you end the destructive economic boycotts and sanctions placed on Iran by Trump and then rejoin the nuclear talks, Joe?
Iran will stop enriching uranium and allow observers back in if you do.
You and the Ayatollah could do those things simultaneously.
Say this Thursday at noon?
F*** what Israel and what warmongers Netanyahu and Gantz want or don’t want.
We need to do what’s right for the American people and for everyone else Joe.
And Joe, your foreign policy looks more and more like Trumps rancid foreign policy with each passing day and that ain’t right.