"DOJ has already charged 10 people for doing what Trump was also demonstrably doing that day"
via @emptywheel https://t.co/OHvrSWfz7n
— Will Sees Trump Tower As Future Homeless Shelter (@bywillpollock) February 14, 2021
One thought on “Good”
January 6 was an attempted coup.
On Saturday 45 Republican (QAnon) Senators decided that saving their own political careers was far more important then doing what was right for America by convicting traitor Trump for his multiple high crimes and misdemeanors.
What happens to traitor Trump going forward is up to his donors, the court of public opinion and the civil and criminal courts.
Which leaves us with the problem of the coup plotters: Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Mo Brooks, Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee, Jim Jordan, Scott Perry, and the other Republicans who thought that it was a grand idea to attempt a coup.
Who funds these anti-American Fascists?
The whole of the Republican Party must be held accountable for its years of capitulation to traitor Trump which led to the attempted coup of January 6.