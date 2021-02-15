Men like to talk tough, but prison is scary:
FBI Informant Panic Is Ruining Friendships All Over the Far Right
–from @willsommer & @kellyweill https://t.co/5k95Xf9fM3
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) February 14, 2021
Men like to talk tough, but prison is scary:
FBI Informant Panic Is Ruining Friendships All Over the Far Right
–from @willsommer & @kellyweill https://t.co/5k95Xf9fM3
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) February 14, 2021
One thought on “Of course they’re informing on each other”
Until we put the Mercer’s, the Sinclair’s, the Koch’s, the Murdoch’s, and the rest of the corrupt, Fascist oligarchs in the dock then history will continue to repeat itself doing business by another name other then Proud Boys or Oath Keepers.