Car purgatory

I haven’t gotten my car fixed, because I just couldn’t bring myself to spend another thousand bucks on this black hole of a car. My ex-BIL offered me an old Honda Accord, and I’m going to take the money you all donated and pay for the parts (he probably won’t get to it before April).

So instead of the new horn ring, the mechanic rigged up an alternative horn. Since he put that in, the car battery keeps going dead. (It’s only two years old.) In fact, it happened again yesterday, right when I was leaving to go get my first covid shot.

Which is how I took my first Uber ride. I now understand the appeal — I live a half-mile away from the largest cab service in the city, and it takes me up to an hour to get a cab. Uber? Five minutes.

So now I have to call AAA again, get it charged, and drive it directly to the mechanic. I’m exhausted just thinking about it.