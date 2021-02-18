By their works, ye shall know them

0 shares Share

Mattress Mack is the Houston guy who takes people in to stay at his furniture store whenever there’s a disaster. (This time, his cheerful giving seems to have finally shamed megachurch pastor Joel Osteen into opening the doors of his church, too.)

“My parents taught me that the essence of living is giving.” As winter weather pummels Texas, Houston businessman ‘Mattress Mack’ is back at it again, once more opening his furniture stores as shelters for those in need. https://t.co/9EjXWIPNaZ pic.twitter.com/yaP8kodTKE — ABC News (@ABC) February 16, 2021

Mattress Mack (and his adorable granddaughter) say if you need a warm place to stay, you can head over to @GFToday on 45N or in Richmond. He has food, blankets, and clothes for anyone who needs it: https://t.co/22n3hFeG4u pic.twitter.com/cH9SKmcmj7 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 16, 2021