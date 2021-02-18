Student debt

~ susie

Boy, that stuff Biden said about student debt at the CNN Town Hall on Tuesday was bullshit, and I’m trying to figure out why. It’s the people who didn’t finish school who have the worst of both worlds — saddled with debt but still lacking a degree. So how are they supposed to work off their debt, as he suggested?

  1. A lot of what Neo-liberal, hawk Joe Biden says is bullshit.
    Still, we’re much better off with Biden in the WH then with Trump.

    But Biden isn’t our biggest problem.
    Senators Joe Manchin (WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) are the biggest impediments to progress in the Democratic Party.

    They are against student debt cancellation.
    They oppose any increase in the minimum wage.
    They believe that Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package is too big by half.
    They are pro-war.
    They are for smaller government just like all Federalists are.

    Manchin and Sinema are problems needing a solution.
    Perhaps the threat with being primaried might help?

