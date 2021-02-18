Boy, that stuff Biden said about student debt at the CNN Town Hall on Tuesday was bullshit, and I’m trying to figure out why. It’s the people who didn’t finish school who have the worst of both worlds — saddled with debt but still lacking a degree. So how are they supposed to work off their debt, as he suggested?
.@POTUS should cancel $50,000 in student loan debt for all.
For 10 years, my student loan debt payments were more than my rent.
Student debt affects everybody, and particularly people of color, making it hard to buy a home or start a family.
Our economy should work for all. pic.twitter.com/MQOHQgARWk
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 18, 2021
Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren respond to Biden saying last night he won't unilaterally cancel $50,000 in student debt. They say he has the power and should do it. pic.twitter.com/pEQlFVEPp7
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 17, 2021
One thought on “Student debt”
A lot of what Neo-liberal, hawk Joe Biden says is bullshit.
Still, we’re much better off with Biden in the WH then with Trump.
But Biden isn’t our biggest problem.
Senators Joe Manchin (WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) are the biggest impediments to progress in the Democratic Party.
They are against student debt cancellation.
They oppose any increase in the minimum wage.
They believe that Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package is too big by half.
They are pro-war.
They are for smaller government just like all Federalists are.
Manchin and Sinema are problems needing a solution.
Perhaps the threat with being primaried might help?