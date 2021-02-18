Boy, that stuff Biden said about student debt at the CNN Town Hall on Tuesday was bullshit, and I’m trying to figure out why. It’s the people who didn’t finish school who have the worst of both worlds — saddled with debt but still lacking a degree. So how are they supposed to work off their debt, as he suggested?

.@POTUS should cancel $50,000 in student loan debt for all.

For 10 years, my student loan debt payments were more than my rent.

Student debt affects everybody, and particularly people of color, making it hard to buy a home or start a family.

Our economy should work for all. pic.twitter.com/MQOHQgARWk

— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 18, 2021