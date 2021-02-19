Happy Hour: Count Basie – Shiny Stockings… February 19, 2021February 19, 2021 ~ Boohunney 0shares Share Tweet Pin Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
2 thoughts on “Happy Hour: Count Basie – Shiny Stockings…”
I’m consistently amazed by the technology involved. But to me the vicarious thrill of watching a machine is nowhere near as powerful as watching a fellow human take these leaps.
I’m one of those kids who dreamt of going to space ever since I watched men first ride rockets sitting on the gym floor of my elementary school in Girard Kansas 60 years ago.