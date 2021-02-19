So Ted Cruz went to Cancun…

While his fellow Texans were suffering without power, heat, and water.

He was spotted in the airport and on the plane, and the outrage began to build. Then he released a statement saying his kids wanted to go with their friends, so he flew down to accompany them and was coming home the best day. But a reporter found out that his return trip was originally scheduled for Saturday. Since no one likes Cruz, everyone piled on:

I haven’t seen that confirmed, but I hope so. Oh, and P.S. — there’s an alert not to travel to Mexico because the covid situation is so bad. Hope Ted wore his mask at the Ritz-Carlton while people were working hard to help:

