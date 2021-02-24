Ask me anything except that

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Ask me anything except that

  1. What happened on January 6 was a well planned and organized attempted coup.

    We need to know who was involved in this atrocity.

    We already know some of the players.

    Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Mo Brooks, General Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, and Roger Stone were all involved in the coup.

    But who else?

    Do our elected politicians have the courage and patriotism to tell us?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *