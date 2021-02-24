Hard to know who to believe except we all knew what was coming so why didn’t Capitol police? https://t.co/igobZM0fiF via @USATODAY
— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) February 23, 2021
Why did thousands of individuals attack the Capitol? Because they were enraged by the Big Lie that the election was stolen.
If Republican leaders want to prevent further political violence, all they have to do is say one simple, truthful sentence: the election was not stolen. https://t.co/BrdHzKiNro
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 23, 2021
One thought on “Ask me anything except that”
What happened on January 6 was a well planned and organized attempted coup.
We need to know who was involved in this atrocity.
We already know some of the players.
Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Mo Brooks, General Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, and Roger Stone were all involved in the coup.
But who else?
Do our elected politicians have the courage and patriotism to tell us?