Ask me anything except that

Hard to know who to believe except we all knew what was coming so why didn’t Capitol police? https://t.co/igobZM0fiF via @USATODAY

Why did thousands of individuals attack the Capitol? Because they were enraged by the Big Lie that the election was stolen.

If Republican leaders want to prevent further political violence, all they have to do is say one simple, truthful sentence: the election was not stolen. https://t.co/BrdHzKiNro

— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 23, 2021