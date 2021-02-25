FULL STORY Political contributions link ERCOT board to Abbott and the state committee now investigating the troubled entity #KSATnewshttps://t.co/C1jUE5eRKw
— Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) February 24, 2021
One thought on “In Texas? Say it isn’t so!”
Long before ERCOT was formed for corrupt purposes in 1970, there was the Railroad Commission of Texas (1891).
Long ago the RCT ceased regulating railroads and switched its corrupt practices in favor of the Texas oil and gas industry.
Texas is corrupt and that corruption is bought and paid for by the oil and gas industry.
Oswald moved to Texas from Russia and was befriended by Baron George De Mohrenschildt, a Russian emigre connected to the oil and gas industry (CIA?).
In 1978 Baron George blew his head off with a shotgun shortly after being questioned by an investigator for the House Select Committee on Assassinations concerning his friendship with Oswald.
Among the Baron’s possessions was his address book with the entry: “George H. W. (Poppy) 1412 Ohio also Zapata Petroleum Midland.”