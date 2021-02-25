The Manhattan district attorney's office has subpoenaed financial records related to Steve Bannon's crowd-funding border-wall effort, signaling that its criminal investigation into Trump's chief strategist is advancing. https://t.co/uQcCjPnViu
— John FitzGerald (@TheTweetOfJohn) February 24, 2021
One thought on “Oh goody”
Bannon is another of the original coup plotters.
I will remain postmaster general “for a long time. Get use to it,” said another coup plotter, De Joy, at yesterdays House Oversight Committee hearing.
The betting window is now open.
Odds are that De Joy won’t last for another 6 months.
But at the moment Biden is all tied up trying to save his glaringly unqualified nominee to head his Office of Management and Budget, Nareen Tanden.
Tanden is a highly paid political operative with little or no experience in budgeting or economics.