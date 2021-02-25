One thought on “Oh goody

  1. Bannon is another of the original coup plotters.

    I will remain postmaster general “for a long time. Get use to it,” said another coup plotter, De Joy, at yesterdays House Oversight Committee hearing.

    The betting window is now open.
    Odds are that De Joy won’t last for another 6 months.

    But at the moment Biden is all tied up trying to save his glaringly unqualified nominee to head his Office of Management and Budget, Nareen Tanden.
    Tanden is a highly paid political operative with little or no experience in budgeting or economics.

