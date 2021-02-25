I remember being really shocked when my son went to school in Baltimore and there were Confederate statues everywhere:
An annual survey by the SPLC finds that 168 Confederate symbols, 94 of the monuments, were taken down across the U.S. in 2020, virtually all of them in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing.https://t.co/5sJqCVJCOK
One thought on “Progress”
Once they dispose of every copy of Ku Klux Klan members D.W. Griffith and Frank E. Woods’ film “The Birth of a Nation” there may be progress.