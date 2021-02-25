Progress

~ susie

I remember being really shocked when my son went to school in Baltimore and there were Confederate statues everywhere:

Published by susie

One thought on “Progress

  1. Once they dispose of every copy of Ku Klux Klan members D.W. Griffith and Frank E. Woods’ film “The Birth of a Nation” there may be progress.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *