2/ According to CNN, Serhiy Lyoyovochkin was one of two intended recipients of the polling data that Paul Manafort gave to Konstantin Kilimnik on August 2, 2016. https://t.co/gkj0yT7Vbg pic.twitter.com/XasV5IRcmp

3/ According to the NYT piece in post 1, Viktor Medvedchuk (a key Putin ally) was also involved in the hacking of Ukraine's 2004 election. He, too, was reportedly in touch with the Trump campaign in 2016, though he denied it. https://t.co/9i8Ue1iR1E pic.twitter.com/Ymna29J8q5

— Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) March 1, 2021