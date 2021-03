Our filibuster discourse is upside down. @SenatorSinema is telling constituents that keeping it will facilitate democracy. That's the exact opposite of reality, and she knows it. By contrast, @amyklobuchar's new call for filibuster reform gets it right:https://t.co/yyDdDvpyYB

— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 3, 2021