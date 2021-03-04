People are hurting

And the Republicans are delaying aid again? God, I despise them. Bring back earmarks, and make sure they don’t get any:
This could push the beginning of the vote-a-rama session to Friday when senators can force votes on as many amendments as they like. How long will it go? “It’s going to go longer than it’s ever gone before,” Sen. Mike Braun told me
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 3, 2021
Ron Johnson: "I'm going to make them read their 600-700 page bill."
Johnson also plans to force votes on a HUGE amount of amendments to drag it out. "We need to keep this process going…I'm going to lead the effort to resist this thing."
Suggests it could drag into Sunday
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 3, 2021
Lots of Republican senators are running for reelection in 2022.
Ron Johnson is one of them and his constituents in Wisconsin are further right then he is.
So attacking and obstructing the Democrats might just get him reelected if the Democrats run a Neo-liberal against him.
That holds true for the other Republican Senators running in 2022.
The Republican Party is a stain on America.