People are hurting

And the Republicans are delaying aid again? God, I despise them. Bring back earmarks, and make sure they don’t get any:

This could push the beginning of the vote-a-rama session to Friday when senators can force votes on as many amendments as they like. How long will it go? “It’s going to go longer than it’s ever gone before,” Sen. Mike Braun told me

Ron Johnson: "I'm going to make them read their 600-700 page bill."

Johnson also plans to force votes on a HUGE amount of amendments to drag it out. "We need to keep this process going…I'm going to lead the effort to resist this thing."

Suggests it could drag into Sunday

— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 3, 2021