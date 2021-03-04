People are hurting

~ susie

And the Republicans are delaying aid again? God, I despise them. Bring back earmarks, and make sure they don’t get any:

Published by susie

One thought on “People are hurting

  1. Lots of Republican senators are running for reelection in 2022.
    Ron Johnson is one of them and his constituents in Wisconsin are further right then he is.
    So attacking and obstructing the Democrats might just get him reelected if the Democrats run a Neo-liberal against him.
    That holds true for the other Republican Senators running in 2022.

    The Republican Party is a stain on America.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *