The GOP signed onto domestic terrorism.
It will follow them for all of history. https://t.co/OdjLQPVdaN
— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) March 8, 2021
One thought on “Another one of those coinky-dinks”
Before there was January 6, there was Venezuela.
Three Venezuelan men pleaded guilty in a Columbian court last week for their role in the May 3, 2020 attempted coup against the Venezuelan government.
American Green Beret and Iraq war veteran Jordan Goudreau, along with Venezuelan General Major Juvenal Sequea, Capt. Antonio Sequea and a civilian, Rayder Russo, led a failed violent overthrow of the Venezuelan government.
“Operation Gideon–or the Bay of Piglets—-” fell apart when two of Goudreau’s Special Forces friends were killed along with three Venezuelan army deserters in a shootout with the Venezuelan military.
Trump and Pompeo sure loved their US and international coup’s.