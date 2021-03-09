Georgia Republicans passing largest rollback of voting rights since Jim Crow, targeting mail voting, early voting & automatic voter registration
"every single metric of voter access that has been a good in Georgia is now under attack” says @staceyabrams https://t.co/xHMhPNSN0S
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) March 8, 2021
BREAKING: Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs into law a Republican-backed bill that makes it harder to vote early; shortens early voting period from 29 days to 20; voting sites will close at 8 p.m. rather than 9 p.m. https://t.co/GvkjotvBHY
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 8, 2021
One thought on “Bastards”
Speaking of bastards, here’s the news of the day:
>WH security German Shepherd bites security agent. Dog and agent relocated.
>Trump continues his long-con by asking Republican donors to cut out the middleman, the Republican Party, and send all the money to him directly.
>Meghan and Harry blow up the British monarchy.
>Moron Manchin, but not Biden, is now OK with gutting the Senate filibuster rule.
>The Republican Party is a stain on America.