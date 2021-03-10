I answered some questions from @ChrisCillizza about the Democratic socialist takeover of the Nevada Democratic Party:https://t.co/SBtWeNroyA pic.twitter.com/Rj4aTha9qS
— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) March 9, 2021
I answered some questions from @ChrisCillizza about the Democratic socialist takeover of the Nevada Democratic Party:https://t.co/SBtWeNroyA pic.twitter.com/Rj4aTha9qS
— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) March 9, 2021
One thought on “Nevada Dems blow up”
Out with the old and in with the new.
Say what you will about Harry Reid, but there’s no doubt about his being a Neo-liberal, warmonger.
Unless and until mainline churches (Mormons?) and the Evangelical Christian movement begin to tell the truth about who the Christ was (a communist) and what he preached (socialism), the Republican Party will continue to falsely charge the Democrats with being “socialists” when they are, in fact, pro-Capitalists.
In 2020 a large segment of the Hispanic and Asian vote defected from the Democrats and voted for traitor Trump and the Republicans.
Because, they say, “socialism” scares them and so does “Defunding the Police.”
It would be in the best interest of the Democratic Party to stop demonizing “socialism”
and admit that “Defund the Police” was the worst political slogan ever employed by any group.
Hats off to Nevada Democrats because “the times they are a’changin.”