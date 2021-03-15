Biden talks to the press informally. He also has a press secretary who tells the truth in daily press conferences that cable TV has decided not to carry. Fuck these assholes and their false equivalence:
At this point in office, Trump had given five news conferences. Obama had given two, George W. Bush three and Clinton five. Biden so far has given zero. @farhip https://t.co/h4HVeyd8kx
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) March 13, 2021
One thought on “I told you the media would be a problem”
Let’s be frank about this matter.
Biden is no longer on top of his game in the same way that the Muhammad Ali wasn’t toward the end of his life.
So, Joe’s handlers are keeping him under wraps.
During Joe’s cross country trip to sell his relief plan, he’s remaining east of the Mississippi with only two stops on his agenda.
Harris will barnstorm out west at multiple venues.
Everything and everybody has a shelf life and Joe is very close to expiring.