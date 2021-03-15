Didn’t they know?

~ susie

Let me put it this way: Even without being especially connected, I’d heard the Cuomo stories for years. I don’t know how all these media types are pretending to be shocked:

  1. The power and misogyny of white men continues.

    The Pope said nope.
    Blessing same-sex relationships is strictly forbidden sayeth the Pope to his lieutenants recently.

