That asshole. No, both of them:
Peter Thiel’s huge donation backing J.D. Vance could upend the Ohio Senate race https://t.co/HpNw4aokwj
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) March 15, 2021
And the Mercers are giving millions to Vance, too.
One thought on “Oh Jesus”
Democratic Representative Tim Ryan (the perfect conservative for Ohio) will clean the clock of whichever Republican the most money has purchased.
But back to Portman’s “no” vote to convict traitor Trump for his crimes on January 6.
The illegitimate ex-President of Bolivia Jeanine Anez was arrested and jailed as a flight risk on Sunday.
Anez is being investigated for terrorism, sedition, and other high crimes and misdemeanors for her role in a coup which put her in power in 2019.
Anez claims that she’s being persecuted for a “coup which never happened.”
Traitor Trump and Fascist Anez often spoke by phone before, during and after the Bolivian coup.