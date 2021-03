Dems say minimum wage meeting went … surprisingly well!

Manchin seemed steadfast about $11 an hour, per attendee, but Sinema suggested that if the wage was raised to $11 now and aggressively indexed, wouldn't be far off $15 by 2024@marianne_levinehttps://t.co/C81q9iIkVn

— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) March 23, 2021