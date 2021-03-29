The New York attorney general has been investigating former White House strategist Steve Bannon, who was pardoned by Donald Trump on his last day as president https://t.co/fw70KGeYh3
— Bloomberg (@business) March 27, 2021
One thought on “Wouldn’t it be loverly?”
One of the original coup plotters.
Others include Generals Mike and Charles Flynn, Roger Stone, Stephen Miller, Mike Pompeo and Paul Manafort.
Treasonous bastards.