'Loony' Missouri GOP lawmaker slammed for saying he's 'proud to stand against the will of the people' https://t.co/gjOyNLnGJB
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) April 1, 2021
One thought on “They don’t seem to understand how politics works”
The Republicans are united in their opposition to Biden’s tax increase on the rich and corporations to pay for his infrastructure bill.
Once upon a time the Republicans demanded that everything be paid for before it became a law.
Pay-Go or pay as you go.
There were some exceptions to the Republicans pay-go rule of course: tax cuts, defense spending and law and order.
Those expenditures could be made with borrowed money.
Especially if that money was borrowed to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy and for corporations.
The Republican Party represents only the oligarchs and plutocrats.