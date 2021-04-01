Thanks to shameless politicians and their wacky followers:
Coronavirus surge could be worse than the last for the Americas: PAHO https://t.co/zjSyCSD1pY pic.twitter.com/TrGDQOY4Nl
— Reuters (@Reuters) March 31, 2021
Thanks to shameless politicians and their wacky followers:
Coronavirus surge could be worse than the last for the Americas: PAHO https://t.co/zjSyCSD1pY pic.twitter.com/TrGDQOY4Nl
— Reuters (@Reuters) March 31, 2021
One thought on “Here it comes”
Brazil’s Bolsonaro is the leader most responsible for spreading this virus all over South and Central America.
Had Bolsonaro not listened to his Fascist, autocratic pal traitor Trump, all of us would now be in a better place.