2 thoughts on “Once again, this is my shocked face

  2. Was Gaetz trying to get himeslf and others off the hook for being a “white slavers” in violation of the Mann Act,
    or for his and their future actions connected to the attempted coup on January 6?

    And still Joe Scarborough remains silent on this piece of shit Gaetz.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *