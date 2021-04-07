Breaking NYT: In the final weeks of Trump's term, Matt Gaetz privately asked the White House for blanket pre-emptive pardons for himself and unidentified congressional allies for any crimes they may have committed. https://t.co/blN14HXfF2
2 thoughts on “Once again, this is my shocked face”
Wait, *which* unidentified congressional allies?
Was Gaetz trying to get himeslf and others off the hook for being a “white slavers” in violation of the Mann Act,
or for his and their future actions connected to the attempted coup on January 6?
And still Joe Scarborough remains silent on this piece of shit Gaetz.