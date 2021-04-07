So very shocked

BREAKING: New study finds that corporations have contributed $50M to lawmakers supporting voter suppression bills.😳

Many of these same Corps paid $0 in federal taxes on tens of billions of profits. Bribery by any other name. Where's the accountability?https://t.co/To7tsctqq1

— Qasim Rashid, Esq. قاسم رشید (@QasimRashid) April 5, 2021