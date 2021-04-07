BREAKING: New study finds that corporations have contributed $50M to lawmakers supporting voter suppression bills.😳
Many of these same Corps paid $0 in federal taxes on tens of billions of profits. Bribery by any other name. Where's the accountability?https://t.co/To7tsctqq1
One thought on “So very shocked”
With the deck obviously stacked in favor of the Republicans why is the Democratic Senator from Arizona, Kyrsten Simema, so adamant about not gutting the Senate filibuster rule?
What does Simema know that those who are in favor of getting rid of the filibuster don’t know?
Senator Sinema please give us two good reasons not to kill the Jim Crow filibuster rule?
Belay that Senator, just give us one good reason because nobody can come up with two two reasons not even Joe Manchin.