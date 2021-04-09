What you don't pay in taxes you'll pay in user fees…and then some.
“It’s a complete shell game to support privatized infrastructure instead of a federal tax hike to pay for infrastructure,” says senior budget analyst for the MA Budget & Policy Center. https://t.co/hhu9u7QgPr
— Tom Sullivan (@BloggersRUs) April 8, 2021
One thought on “Oh sure, he’s made a career out of getting other people to pay”
Adam Serwer wrote a piece in The Atlantic last week entitled “Woke Capital Does Not Actually Exist.”
That’s been the Socialists point all along.
The poison pill of Capitalism (not to be confused with Entrepreneurism) is that Capitalists don’t give a damn about anything except making a profit by any means necessary.
Capitalists care about people, animals, the earth, the water, and the air only to the extent that these “commodities” can be exploited for a profit.
Exploitation is the Capitalists game.
Their only game.
Capitalists always end up with the most, because everyone else in the process gets shorted.
“Down with Capitalism!!”
(and the Republicans)