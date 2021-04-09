Nail in the coffin

This was, quite simply, the most powerful witness I’ve ever seen. I can’t imagine they won’t convict Derek Chauvin now, but as we all know, anything can happen.
Dr. Martin Tobin: "Mr. Floyd died from a low level of oxygen. And this caused damage to his brain that we see, and it also caused [an arrhythmia] that caused his heart to stop." #ChauvinTrial pic.twitter.com/6DRnCToTEs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2021
Next comes Chauvin’s defense. His lawyer appears to be fatigued.