Extra-judicial killing

I remember saying at the time this guy (who killed right-wing activist Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of the far-right group Patriot Prayer, during the Portland protests last year) was probably an informant who was deliberately killed, and then Trump confirmed my suspicions by taking credit for his public execution.

A lawyer friend had pointed out that, in early June 2020, Reinoelh racked up 4 Class A misdemeanors, including having a loaded Glock in his car while speeding 111mph (with his 11-year-old son in the car) and three serious traffic violations. The fines totaled $660,000.

A few days later, he had his first Instagram post documenting his joining the protests. His Facebook posts were mildly lefty memes for the previous five years, nothing extreme. In early July, he was stopped by police in Portland, and cited for resisting arrest, some other resisting misdemeanor, and carrying a loaded weapon without a permit.

This was a month after he had another weapons charge, still unresolved, so Portland police should have held him. Not only was he let go, the charges were dropped and the incoming DA says he doesn’t know why.

My friend notes she was able to pull up all this information within an hour of Reinoelh being named the shooter.