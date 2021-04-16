Baltimore Cops Carried Toy Guns to Plant on People They Shot, Trial Reveals – VICE https://t.co/tHZiYZXKHC
— ProgressiveSoapbox (@theProgSoapbox) April 15, 2021
One thought on “Who would have thought?”
Jeezus.
I have read CTs about cops ‘pre-defensing’ with statements like ‘quit resisting’ when suspects are not resisting, so they can whup ass and turn off their cams. And others saying maybe cops say “taser taser taser” before they shoot you (on cam) so they can claim it was a mistake. Now I can believe them.