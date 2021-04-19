Death watch

"It is imperative that Dr. Vasilieva and her team of doctors be allowed to promptly examine Navalny and get him into intensive care if necessary.

If Navalny dies, there is no question who should be held responsible, and the cost will be high."https://t.co/hMzxQ8WrDI

— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 18, 2021