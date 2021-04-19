Death watch

  1. It’s good to be the King.
    Or the Putin or XI.
    Except when a large, fractious opposition coalesces around a single leader.
    Then the Emperor’s options are very limited.
    (In the olden days a well timed crucifixion generally solved the problem for the short term.)

    In Navalny’s case the opposition which supports him in Russia runs wide and deep
    That’s because the Russian people are fed up with Putin, his circle of corrupt oligarch pals skimming off the profits to make themselves rich, and a corrupt military sponsoring the entire sorry enterprise.

    The day that Putin arrested and jailed Navalny was the very day that Navalny defeated Putin.

