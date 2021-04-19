"It is imperative that Dr. Vasilieva and her team of doctors be allowed to promptly examine Navalny and get him into intensive care if necessary.
If Navalny dies, there is no question who should be held responsible, and the cost will be high."https://t.co/hMzxQ8WrDI
— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 18, 2021
.@JakeSullivan46 tells @DanaBashCNN that “We have communicated [to Russia] that there will be consequences if Mr. Navalny dies.”
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) April 18, 2021
One thought on “Death watch”
It’s good to be the King.
Or the Putin or XI.
Except when a large, fractious opposition coalesces around a single leader.
Then the Emperor’s options are very limited.
(In the olden days a well timed crucifixion generally solved the problem for the short term.)
In Navalny’s case the opposition which supports him in Russia runs wide and deep
That’s because the Russian people are fed up with Putin, his circle of corrupt oligarch pals skimming off the profits to make themselves rich, and a corrupt military sponsoring the entire sorry enterprise.
The day that Putin arrested and jailed Navalny was the very day that Navalny defeated Putin.