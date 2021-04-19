The cops are trying to pin anything they can on Krasner while he’s running for reelection, because they hate that he’s dropped cash bail on most charges. Kind of ironic they’re going after him on this, because they’re such gun-huggers themselves:
[Wiping hands on rag, pointing under hood:] Whole thing could use a tune up, but you gotcher big problem right here: "Krasner’s office said it has seen little evidence that those accused of carrying guns illegally are responsible for driving the violence." https://t.co/Du6QQ5s9qo
— Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) April 15, 2021
One thought on “Life in the city”
A bar full of thirsty rednecks carrying guns, out drinking heavily on a Saturday night in Minnesota, what could go wrong?
But that’s not the same as a lunatic ex-FEDEX employee “randomly” firing an assault-style weapon killing 8 people, 4 of them Sikhs (what are the odds of that?).
One gunman was just “shooting the place up” and the other gunman was a terrorist assassin on a mission.
Those two events are quite different and shouldn’t be conflated.
42% of Americans own at least one gun.
Those states with the weakest gun laws have the most gun violence.
One of those states, Louisiana, leads the nation in mass shootings.
3% of Americans own 50% of the 300 million guns in this country.
Krasner’s point of view is far more realistic then that of his detractors.