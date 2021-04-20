It’s up to the jury now

Quite an ending by the prosecutor saying: You were told George Floyd died because his heart was too big. But, he died because Derek Chauvin’s heart was too small.

BREAKING: the judge in the Chauvin case – while discussing a motion for mistrial – said that Maxine Waters' comments about the Chauvin case may give the defense something on appeal to overturn a conviction. It's abhorrent, but not prejudicial, however. Motion denied.

— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) April 19, 2021