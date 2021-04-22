The Tennessee Senate just passed a ban on no-knock warrants. Unanimously. Haven’t read the bill yet. But I’m a little shocked. https://t.co/Z0LXdgLamz
— Radley Balko (@radleybalko) April 21, 2021
One thought on “This is a BFD”
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act introduced by Sen. Tim Scott is a joke being sold as a serious effort at police reform.
George Floyd is rolling in his grave over this crappy piece of legislation.
Although the anti-Federalist members of the Federalist Society are delighted.