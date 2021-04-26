Time to put the question directly to news executives and show hosts at the major networks: What is the policy — and what is your thinking — about featuring on air those who voted to overturn results of the 2020 election? https://t.co/oCK2N5BJzD
It will help them and us to know.
— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) April 25, 2021
One thought on “Get rid of them”
The January 6 attempted coup was planned, in plain sight, on the internet.
Our 17 intelligence agencies tracked all of this coup chatter and yet failed to take any remedial action against the coup plotters.
Why not?
How far reaching was the attempted coup?
How much support did the coup get, and from whom?
Were Manafort, Stone, Bannon, the Flynn brothers, Stephen Miller, Papadopoulos all principles in the coup?
Why are we not investigating the events that led up to the traumatic attempted coup of January 6?