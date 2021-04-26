Apparently all real estate has turned into California real estate. WE. NEED. MORE. PLACES. TO. LIVE.
A dramatic demonstration that we need more homes. https://t.co/OnSAKn7lLo
— Martha Smith (@mostlymartha) April 24, 2021
One thought on “Bubble time”
Everybody wants to buy a Capital Asset.
A “Capital Gain” is defined by the IRS as the interest or dividend paid to the owner of a Capital Asset such as a stock or bond; or the profit made from the sale of a Capital Asset like real estate.
Joe Biden wants to increase the Capital Gains Tax to help pay for his spending programs and the Republicans are apoplectic.
They claim that increasing the Capital Gains Tax will “hurt American workers.”
Raise your hand if a substantial percentage of your yearly income comes from the interest and dividends paid to you on your Capital Assets.
The only people who will be impacted by a Capital Gains Tax increase are living behind locked gates in very large mansions.
Anybody who believes a single word that comes out of the pie hole of any Republican is foolish.