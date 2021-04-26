There's a lot of competition but Republicans creating a right to run over protesters is one of the most alarming trends in American politics right now https://t.co/bUdwjndxIp
— 'Weird Alex' Pareene (@pareene) April 24, 2021
One thought on “This is just sickening”
The Republican Party has fractured into two parts.
The Fascist Trumpites and the
Corporatist Establishment.
Whether or not the Establishment Corporatists in both political parties break away to form a third party is yet to be determined.