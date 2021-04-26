U.S. to provide urgently needed vaccine components, medical supplies to India – Reuters https://t.co/IWhZnuK83f
— Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) April 25, 2021
One thought on “Good”
The right wing, lunatic and Trump supporter, PM Narendra Modi, has been electioneering around India for weeks for his political party.
Currently there are 300 thousand plus Covid-19 cases a day in the country.
The funeral pyre builders have been forced to work around the clock cremating the thousands of Covid-19 victims.
Modi seems unconcerned that holding his massive campaign super spreader rallies is contributing to the rapid spread of the virus and the increasing death toll.
Like his pal Trump, PM Modi believes that illness and death are the price that the public must pay to keep him and his political party in power.
Note: India is demanding that the drug manufactures give up their proprietary information relating to the manufacture of all vaccines.
Isn’t that Socialistic thinking?