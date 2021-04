Tomorrow at 6:30 PT/ 9:30 ET join @TomSteyer, @DrWeber4CA, & @chesaboudin for a virtual screening and discussion of our latest documentary, "Racially Charged."

The event is co-sponsored by @LWVC, @ACLU_NorCal, & @InitiateJustice

RSVP below 👇https://t.co/XE1lCHEj18

— Brave New Films (@bravenewfilms) April 27, 2021